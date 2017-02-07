Police: Woman surrenders in shooting of UAMS student outside Health Department building

A woman has turned herself in to authorities in the shooting of a UAMS College of Pharmacy student outside the Arkansas Department of Health’s main office building last month.

Tiara Higgins, 21, of Little Rock faces one count of first-degree battery, three counts of aggravated assault and one counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

The victim, 33-year-old Caleb McClain, was shot Jan. 23 in the upper left shoulder in the parking lot of the building at 4815 W. Markham St. and taken to a local hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, Arkansas Online previously reported.

A witness reported seeing someone wielding a large pistol and pointing it out the driver's side of a gray car, appearing to aim at a group of black women walking across the parking lot.

Higgins was previously taken to the 12th Street substation and questioned after her vehicle was located and linked to the shooting, according to authorities.

Pulaski County jail records show Higgins was booked into the facility Friday. Her name did not appear in an online jail roster Tuesday afternoon.

Higgins is scheduled to appear April 3 in Little Rock District Court for a review hearing, filings show.