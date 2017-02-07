Rogers man pleads innocent in Fayetteville bank robbery

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man accused with three others of robbing a bank pleaded innocent Monday in Washington County Circuit Court.

Lentonio Jenner, 24, of Rogers is charged with aggravated robbery. He was given an April 7 court date before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay. Jenner was arrested in Florida and returned to Northwest Arkansas to face charges.

Britavious Sawyer, 16, of Springdale is being charged as an adult in the case. He has pleaded innocent to accomplice to aggravated robbery and has a March 28 court date before Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor.

Quamirro Edwards, 19, of Springdale has pleaded innocent to accomplice to aggravated robbery and has a court date of April 4 before Lindsay.

Telvondric Haywood, 20, of Springdale is charged with accomplice to aggravated robbery and has a Wednesday court date before Taylor.

Police say Jenner and Haywood walked into the Arvest Bank at 1113 Garland Ave. in Fayetteville about 3 p.m. Jan. 3, brandished guns, demanded money and fled with $13,615. Sawyer acted as a lookout, and Edwards was the getaway driver, police said. No shots were fired, and no one was hurt. Haywood and Sawyer were arrested after admitting to the robbery, police said.

Police think the four suspects may have been involved in armed robberies at two other banks and attempted robberies at three restaurants in Northwest Arkansas, according to Jenner's arrest affidavit.

Sawyer told police Jenner had bragged about robbing a bank in Centerton, according to police.

Two men with guns robbed First National Bank at 350 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton on Dec. 23. Two men robbed the First National Bank at 4000 Johnson Mill Blvd. in Johnson on Nov. 28.

