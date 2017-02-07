Running back U. designation helpful

Arkansas was named Running Back U of the 2000s by ESPN in 2014 and that honor still resonates with recruits.

The Hogs have had six running backs drafted in the past decade -- Darren McFadden, Felix Jones and Peyton Hillis in 2008, and Knile Davis in 2013, the year before Arkansas earned the honor from the network.

Fullback Kiero Small was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 in the seventh round. Alex Collins (Seahawks, 2016) and Jonathan Williams (Buffalo Bills, 2016)

Junior running back Mychale Salahuddin, 5-11, 190 pounds, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Washington, D.C. Woodson H.D. High School, said the Running Back U designation definitely increases his awareness of Arkansas.

"I have a high level of interest with them," Salahuddin said. "I could go to Fayetteville and put the city on the map and go put Washington D.C. on the map. I don't believe we've had a running back to ever go to Arkansas. I could be the first."

Salahuddin, who has 14 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Maryland, Virginia and Virginia Tech, rushed for 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior. He said he watched the Hogs play a couple of times.

"They put running backs in the league," he said. "I know they run the ball a lot. I would love to carry the ball for Arkansas."

Salahuddin said he has been communicating with Arkansas running backs coach Reggie Mitchell and said he hopes to visit Fayetteville.

"I'm trying to make a move to Arkansas when I get in contact with Coach Mitchell," said Salahuddin, who reports a 3.3 grade-point average and is considering a career in business or in the medical field after football. "Those two fields make money and you would do what you love to do."

Salahuddin said he is comfortable with his role as one of the team captains for Woodson this fall.

"I always had to be the leader of my team every since little league," Salahuddin said. "I always had to speak out for the team and the voice of the team and always had to be the one to lead by example."

Salahuddin said relationships he builds will influence his decision.

"First and foremost the connections with the coaches and the connections the coaches have with my family," he said. "The academic success I can have going to the school and also playing time of course."

OFFERS MOUNT

Sophomore receiver Treylon Burks of Warren received his second scholarship offer from an SEC team on Monday, this one from Auburn.

Burks, 6-2, 205, 4.66, also has offers from Arkansas, Memphis and South Florida.

The Hogs offered Burks a scholarship in March of last year after catching 41 passes for 815 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman. Burks is expected to receive more offers this spring and summer.

FLOWERS BLOOMS

Former Razorbacks defensive end Trey Flowers helped the New England Patriots win their fifth Super Bowl in a 34-28 overtime victory over Atlanta on Sunday.

Flowers recorded 6.5 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 5 quarterback hurries against Atlanta. Flowers made one of game's key plays -- a 12-yard sack of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan -- to help take Atlanta out of field goal position late in the game.

Flowers almost didn't make it to Fayetteville.

He was committed to Georgia Tech out of Huntsville, (Ala.) Columbia before he was convinced to make an official visit to Fayetteville the last weekend before signing day in 2011. The trip was enough to flip Flowers to the Hogs.

ESPN rated Flowers a 3-star recruit and the nation's No. 108 defensive end as a senior in high school , and he held scholarship offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Air Force, Arkansas State, South Alabama and Alabama-Birmingham.

Flowers went on to become All-SEC as a junior and a senior before being taken in the 4th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by New England.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 02/07/2017