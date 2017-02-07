Social Security bid rejected by panel

A legislative committee on Monday rejected a resolution under which the General Assembly would ask that the state's Social Security administrator hold a referendum on whether a majority of lawmakers want to take part in the Social Security program.

In a voice vote, the Legislature's Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs declined to approve House Concurrent Resolution 1004 by Rep. David Branscum, R-Marshall.

Legislative approval of the resolution is "a necessary first step" for lawmakers to apply for coverage through Section 218 of the Social Security Act, said Jody Carreiro, an actuary for the retirement committee. State lawmakers already are covered by and pay for Medicare, he said.

If state lawmakers approved their participation in the Social Security program, the state would have to begin paying 6.2 percent of the covered payroll of about $5.4 million -- about $335,000 a year -- to the Social Security program, Carreiro said in a letter to the committee.

Lawmakers also would have to pay 6.2 percent of their salary into the program, and the withholding would be $2,449 per year, or $204 per month, on their $39,500-a-year salary, he said.

Branscum said he proposed the resolution after he asked the auditor's office to begin deducting Social Security taxes out of his legislative salary in 2015 and the office later told him that it couldn't do so.

"I just wanted to do it for me, but I can't do that, so it's all or none," he said, referring to the proposal for all lawmakers to participate.

Rep. David Meeks, R-Conway, said he opposes Branscum's resolution.

"I think all of us at one point in time have paid into Social Security, so I don't think it is going to be a matter of this affecting whether or not we are going to get Social Security or not," he said.

Lawmakers participating in the Social Security program would be a $300,000 to $400,000 annual "hit" to the state budget and would be "a $250 a month hit for all of our [personal] budgets," Meeks said.

