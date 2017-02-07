State road accidents fatal for 3

Three people have died on Arkansas roadways since Friday, according to the Arkansas State Police.

A Maynard woman was killed after her vehicle hit a tree and overturned Sunday night in Randolph County, officials said.

Cynthia Kelso, 58, was driving a 1993 Chevrolet west on Arkansas 328 in Maynard around 10:20 p.m., according to an state police report. The vehicle left the highway, struck a large tree and overturned, police said.

Kelso was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was reported injured in the wreck. Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the accident, police said.

A 30-year-old St. Paul man was killed after his vehicle collided with a Ford truck on a state highway and caught fire Saturday night, police said.

Richard Keck was driving a 2009 Chevrolet south on Arkansas 23 in Madison County north of the Franklin County line around 11:30 p.m., according to an state police report.

The Chevrolet crossed the centerline and struck a 2008 Ford F-650 heading north, police said. Keck's vehicle then left the highway and caught fire, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ford's driver, 32-year-old Daniel McGuire of Combs, was reported injured in the wreck and taken to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the accident.

A motorcyclist was killed after his vehicle was struck Friday by an SUV on a highway in Washington County, police said.

Theodore R. Stiles, 68, of Springdale was riding a 1997 Honda motorcycle north on U.S. 71B in Springdale around 6:30 p.m., according to state police.

A 2005 Jeep Liberty heading south on the highway turned left at an intersection with Black Oak Avenue and struck Stiles' motorcycle, the report said. Stiles suffered fatal injuries.

The Jeep driver was not injured, police said, and conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Metro on 02/07/2017