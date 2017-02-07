BASKETBALL

UALR’s Pratt singled out for 41-point week

UALR’s Kaitlyn Pratt was named Sun Belt Conference women’s player of the week Monday.

Pratt averaged 20.5 points per game in two Trojans victories, helping UALR beat Appalachian State on Thursday and Coastal Carolina on Saturday. Pratt made 73.9 percent of her field-goal attempts.

Pratt has been the Sun Belt player of the week three times this season and four times in her career.

Pratt, a senior, is the first Trojan to be named Sun Belt player of the week three times in a single season since Chastity Reed in 2009-2010.

Howard’s big week reaps reward

Central Arkansas junior guard Jordan Howard was named Southland Conference men’s player of the week Monday.

Howard scored 33 points on 13 shots in a 107-97 victory over Northwestern (La.) State on Thursday, making 4 of 6 from three-point range and 9 of 13 overall. On Saturday, he scored 14 points in a 68-66 victory over Southeastern Louisiana, including the game-winning three-pointer with 2.2 seconds left.

Howard, from Chandler, Ariz., was 6 of 11 from three-point range and 13 of 15 from the free-throw line. He shot 58.3 percent from the field and 54.5 from three-point range.

Graham fills stat sheet, grabs honor

Arkansas Tech’s Justin Graham, who averaged 18.5 points, 6.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals while helping extend the Wonder Boys’ winning streak to six, was named men’s player of the week in the Great American Conference. Graham scored 22 against Southern Nazarene on 6-of-9 shooting and added 7 assists. Against Oklahoma Baptist, he scored 15 points had 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 6 steals.

Lyon women win in St. Louis

Kiarra Moore scored 20 points to lead the Lyon College women’s team to a 57-47 victory over Harris-Stowe on Monday night in St. Louis. Liz Henderson added nine points and Madison Riley finished with seven. Brionna Taylor led Harris-Stowe (14-9, 10-7 American Midwest Conference) with 12 points while Khalilah Moore and Asia Green had eight. Lyon (19-3, 15-2 AMC) made 19 of 52 shots (36.5 percent) while Harris-Stowe shot 20 of 51 (39.2 percent). Lyon also made 15 of 22 free throws with Moore making eight of 10. Lyon forced 21 turnovers with 13 coming on steals.

GOLF

Arkansas men fifth in Florida

Arkansas men’s team is in fifth place after Monday’s first two rounds at the Seat Best Invitational in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The Razorbacks shot 563 (291-272). Florida leads the tournament with a 552 while North Carolina is second at 553. Lipscomb is third at 560 and Florida State is fourth at 562. Arkansas’ Luis Garza is tied for seventh with a 138 (71-67). Alvaro Ortiz is tied for 14th at 141 (75-66) and William Buhl is tied for 19th at 142 (73-69). The third round is set for today.

BASEBALL

SAU, Henderson players named

Southern Arkansas’ Trevor Rucker was named player of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday, while Henderson State pitcher Chris Hunt was named pitcher of the week. Rucker hit .462 at the Air Hogs DII Classic. He hit a home run, tripled, had 2 doubles, stole 4 bases and scored 6 runs as the Muleriders posted a 3-1 record. Hunt pitched 6 complete innings and struck out 9, not allowing a walk or a hit in a 4-0 victory over Arkansas-Fort Smith.