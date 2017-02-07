Home /
Suspected driver in Arkansas store slaying pleads guilty
This article was published today at 10:23 a.m.
PARAGOULD — The suspected getaway driver for a Leachville woman who pleaded guilty to killing a rural grocery store manager in northeast Arkansas has also pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
Prosecutor Scott Ellington tells the Jonesboro Sun 53-year-old Darrel Eugene Swan, of Paragould, pleaded guilty Monday. He is expected to receive 30 years in prison.
In January, 31-year-old Stacey Keplinger pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and attempted murder. She was charged in the Dec. 23, 2015, shooting death of Stacy Quintana and the attempted shooting of a delivery truck driver at Lorado Grocery in Greene County.
Fifty-eight-year-old Charles Quintana, who is the ex-husband of the victim, also faces charges in the case. Quintana is suspected to be the masterminded behind his ex-wife's shooting. Quintana has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of capital murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and first-degree battery.
LR1955 says... February 7, 2017 at 11:02 a.m.
Hang them all, hang them high!
