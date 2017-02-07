Teen pleads innocent in brother's death

A 17-year-old Berryville boy pleaded innocent Monday to a capital murder charge in the death of his brother, said Tony Rogers, the Carroll County prosecutor.

Joseph Ian Santiago was charged in the Jan. 17 beating and stabbing death of Alex Santiago, 21, who was autistic, according to court filings.

After receiving a call Jan. 17, deputies went to a residence about 4 miles north of Berryville and found the victim "with extensive trauma to his head and a sword sticking out of his mid-section," according to a redacted affidavit of probable cause from investigator Jerry Reddick with the Carroll County sheriff's office.

Deputies found Joseph Santiago in a bedroom watching television.

Investigators interviewed Joseph Santiago, who "admitted killing his brother with the baseball bat and stabbing him with the sword," according to the affidavit. Then Joseph Santiago took a shower, changed clothes and went to watch television.

The suspect also admitted to setting the family's mobile home on fire April 13, Reddick wrote.

Besides capital murder, Joseph Santiago is also charged with attempted capital murder and arson.

He is being held without bail at a juvenile detention facility in Benton County.

Metro on 02/07/2017