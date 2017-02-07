Burglar takes tenant deposit slips from Little Rock apartment leasing office, police say

The manager of a Little Rock apartment complex told police that a number of tenant deposit slips were stolen in an overnight burglary at the leasing office.

Authorities responded around 12:53 a.m. Monday to Hidden Valley Apartments at 225 Keightley Drive, just off Cantrell Road, in reference to a commercial burglary.

The 26-year-old employee told a responding officer that a tenant had informed her that the leasing office had been burglarized.

A Little Rock Police Department report lists the time of the burglary as being between 7:30 p.m. Sunday and 12:53 a.m. Monday.

Two doors leading from a laundry room to the leasing office were knocked down and destroyed, the report noted.

A cabinet containing tenant deposit slips had also been opened and its contents were missing, police said.

It was not immediately clear how many deposit slips were taken from the office.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.