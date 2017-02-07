Thunderstorms bring hail, strong winds to Arkansas; hundreds lose power

LITTLE ROCK — Noisy thunderstorms rattled parts of Arkansas early Tuesday but there are no reports of significant damage in the state.

Forecasters say several areas saw hail, strong winds and frequent lightning as the storm system crossed the state. Trees and power lines were downed in some parts of central Arkansas, and about 1,500 homes and businesses were without electricity Tuesday morning.

In some areas, up to 4 inches of rain fell, prompting flash flood warnings in the overnight hours.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says the state could again see thunderstorms later Tuesday, but the greatest risk of bad weather has moved east. Parts of the Gulf Coast, including New Orleans, are at an enhanced risk Tuesday for strong storms.