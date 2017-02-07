Time, network tentatively set for Arkansas' spring game

— Arkansas will be the last SEC team to play a spring game this year.

The Razorbacks' Red-White Game will begin at noon on April 29 and will be televised by the SEC Network, according to an ESPN future programming schedule. An Arkansas spokesperson could not confirm the time and network, but Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema said last month the game would be played on that date.

The spring game will serve as the last of Arkansas' 15 spring practices, which are scheduled to begin in March.

All other SEC spring games are scheduled to be played between March 31 and April 22.

The spring game will be played on the same day as an Arkansas home baseball game against Ole Miss at 4 p.m. The Razorbacks set the regular-season record for tickets sold at Baum Stadium on the day of the spring football game two years ago.