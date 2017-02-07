Tournament circuits begin bass competition

Two bass tournament circuits at Beaver Lake begin competition soon. Everett Team Trail will start its season Feb. 25. Beaver Lake Elite Series starts March 4. Both circuits fish out of Prairie Creek park.

Everett anglers fish in two-person teams. Anglers fish solo in the Elite Series.

Here are the dates of the Everett tournaments: Feb. 25, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; March 25, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; April 15, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; May 27, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The championship is Oct. 7-8 from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Membership in Everett Team Trail is $50. Entry fee per tournament is $65 per boat. First prize is $4,000, second $2,500, third $1,500. Big bass pays $500 and second place big bass pays $250. Prize money is paid through 30 places based on a field of 150 boats.

Dates of Elite Series tournaments: March 4, April 1, May 13, June 17, July 15, August 19, Sept. 16. The championship is Oct. 21-22.

All tournaments are from safe light until 4 p.m., except the June 17 and July 15 events, which end at 3 p.m.

Membership in the Elite Series is $40. Entry fee per tournament is $65 per boat. For Elite Series details call 479-466-4659.

Sports on 02/07/2017