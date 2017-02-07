Trojans shutter Mountaineers

UALR wasn’t perfect on defense Monday night. But when the task is beating a last-place team to end a fourgame losing skid, the Trojans didn’t have to be.

They were as good as they could be over a seven-minute stretch and just good enough the rest of the way in a 69-62 victory over Appalachian State at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, a victory that ended their longest losing streak in two years at four games.

The Mountaineers (6-16, 1-10 Sun Belt Conference) shot 50 percent from the floor, the fourth opponent in a row to do so against the Trojans. But Appalachian State missed 12 consecutive shots — its last eight of the first half and its first four of the second half — as the Trojans took control in a much-needed victory played right before the season’s toughest stretch.

“I didn’t think we were perfect by no means,” UALR Coach Wes Flanigan said. “But we had great energy. If we play hard and we have great energy, I’ll take that each and every night. We’re starting to do that for long stretches of the game.”

The most effective stretch Monday night came in the final four minutes of the first half and first three minutes of the second, when UALR’S seven-point lead disappeared after Ronshad Shabazz’s basket gave Appalachian State a 23-21 lead with 3:50 left. But that was the Mountaineers’ last basket for 7:08 of game time, a period that allowed the Trojans to score the final seven points of the first half and the first six of the second half in taking a 34-23 lead.

The Trojans’ run was extended through four more minutes of the second half, when they got points from Marcus Johnson Jr., Oliver Black, Stetson Billings, Lis Shoshi, Deondre Burns and Jalen Jackson to take a 48-33 lead with 12:32. The Trojans (13-11, 4-7) made six shots in a row and were 8 of 10 through the first seven minutes of the second half.

UALR hadn’t won in more than two weeks and plays at Texas State on Saturday, Texas-Arlington on Feb. 13 and at Arkansas State on Feb. 17. Add on home games against Georgia State on Feb. 25 and Georgia Southern on Feb. 27 and its next five games are against teams that make up the top five spots in the Sun Belt standings.

“We all felt like we needed this win tonight to get going,” said UALR senior Jalen Jackson, who had a team-high 14 points. “The next couple of games are going to be tough, but I wouldn’t want to go into these games with any other team but ours.”

The Trojans, who had made 33.9 percent of their three-point shots entering the game, made 10 of 22 threes as a team, their most in a Sun Belt game this year. Billings, Johnson, Burns, Jackson and Kemy Osse each made two three-pointers apiece for UALR, which made 10 threes for the first time since a 70-59 victory over Central Arkansas on Dec. 10.

“We’ve got good shooters on this team,” Flanigan said. “Now what we’ve got to do is trust it all the time. Be able to pass the ball, make that extra pass to that open man and continue to be aggressive.”

Shoshi added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans, his best showing since he left a Jan. 9 loss at Coastal Carolina with a toe injury. After missing five games with the injury, Shoshi returned in Saturday’s 82-75 home loss to Coastal Carolina, but was held to five points in 18 minutes. On Monday, he played 24 minutes — “it felt like 45,” he said — and at one point he scored seven consecutive Trojans points.

“Today, I was just like ‘Whatever happens, happens. I’m going to be aggressive,’ ” he said. “I kind of forgot about that my foot was hurt and I became aggressive.”

Burns added 10 points and two steals for the Trojans, who scored 25 points off 13 turnovers to finish a victory in which they had few lapses.

“Our guys have been fighting,” Flanigan said. “We’ve got to recognize the formula that it takes to win games. I think we’re starting to see that, and now we’ve just got to build off of this win.”

