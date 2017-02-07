Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, February 07, 2017, 11:53 p.m.

VIDEO: Mike Anderson recaps Arkansas' loss to Vanderbilt

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published today at 10:33 p.m.

arkansas-coach-mike-anderson-directs-his-team-against-vanderbilt-tuesday-feb-7-2017-during-the-second-half-of-play-in-bud-walton-arena-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas coach Mike Anderson directs his team against Vanderbilt Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during the second half of play in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Mike Anderson recaps Arkansas' 72-59 loss to Vanderbilt.

