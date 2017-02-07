BASKETBALL

Kerr fined by NBA

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for his outburst directed at official Bill Spooner late in the third quarter of Golden State’s three-point overtime loss at Sacramento on Saturday night. “I knew I was going to get fined. I deserve it,” Kerr said Monday. The reigning NBA Coach of the Year yelled profanities and was held back on the court by assistant coach Mike Brown during the 109-106 defeat. He became irate after a pair of loose ball fouls on Kevon Looney 18 seconds apart, pointing and gesturing in Spooner’s direction. Kerr said he had apologized to Spooner through NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe and would do so in person the next time Spooner is assigned to work the Warriors. The league said Kerr was verbally abusive to officials and failed to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection with 3:34 left in the period. Golden State still leads the league at 43-8.

FOOTBALL

Baylor fires aide

Baylor University has fired a newly hired assistant strength and conditioning coach after he was arrested on a prostitution solicitation charge. A Baylor athletics department statement Monday said Brandon Washington was fired Saturday after school officials learned that he had been arrested earlier in the day. Mc-Lennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara says deputies arrested Washington, 33, at a Waco-area hotel. The class B misdemeanor is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine. The Baylor statement said he passed a full criminal background check when he was hired. Washington has no listed telephone number. Baylor faces multiple lawsuits as well as a federal civil rights investigation into claims the school and football program ignored, mishandled or tried to cover up reports of sexual or physical abuse and other criminal misdeeds across campus for years.

TENNIS

Italy upsets Argentina

Defending champion Argentina was knocked out of the Davis Cup in the first round by Italy on Monday in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Italy’s Fabio Fognini defeated Guido Pella from two sets down in the deciding singles 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in more than four hours. The match on outdoor clay was postponed from Sunday because of rain and darkness. It’s the 10th time since the challenge round was abolished in 1972 that a defending champion has lost in the first round. Switzerland was the most recent in 2015. Argentina was without top player Juan Martin del Potro, who preferred to focus on tournament play. Only Pella and Leonardo Mayer remained from the team which won Argentina’s first Davis Cup title in December. Italy will face Belgium in the quarterfinals in April. The other matchups are: Australia vs. United States, France vs. Britain, Serbia vs. Spain.

SOCCER

Russia increases budget

Russia has increased government spending on the 2018 World Cup by 19.1 billion rubles ($325 million) without explanation. Total spending rises to 638.8 billion rubles ($10.8 billion), with all of the increase coming from federal budget funds, which now make up almost 55 percent of total spending. The increase dwarfs previous attempts to cut costs by reducing the number of high-end hotels to be built and trimming expenses on other infrastructure. There was no immediate comment by the World Cup organizing committee on the reason for the increase, which was announced when an updated budget document was published on the government legal database. The document said the extra money would largely go to construction or refits of World Cup-related facilities, without specifying which particular projects.

BASEBALL

Royals sign Hammel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals knew at some point they would have to move on from grieving over the sudden and tragic death of Yordano Ventura and address the difficult task of replacing him.

That apparently came when the Royals agreed with right-hander Jason Hammel on a $16 million, two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal is pending the completion of a physical.

Hammel, 34, is expected to take Ventura’s place in the starting rotation. Ventura was killed last month in a car accident in his native Dominican Republic. He was 25.

Hammel was 15-10 with a 3.83 ERA for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs last season and has proven to be a workhorse with at least 30 appearances in each of the past three seasons.

He is also intimately familiar with the Royals, pitching against the club with Tampa Bay, Colorado, Baltimore and Oakland before joining the Cubs. It was with the Athletics in 2014 that Hammel appeared in relief against Kansas City in their dramatic wild-card game won by the Royals in 12 innings.

The Royals appeared to be content with their starting rotation, anchored by Ventura, Danny Duffy and Ian Kennedy as they prepared for spring training. Jason Vargas was expected back after missing most of last season following elbow ligament replacement surgery, and General Manager Dayton Moore anticipated several in-house candidates to compete through spring for the fifth starter job.

That all changed when Ventura’s car crashed on a stretch of highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 miles northwest of Santo Domingo. The young pitcher, who signed a $23 million, five-year deal shortly before opening day in 2015, was pronounced dead at the scene.

That left a much bigger void in the starting rotation.

Hammel has a 4.42 ERA over parts of 11 seasons, though his best years have been his most recent. He 10-7 with a 3.74 ERA for the Cubs in 2015 before helping them to the championship last season.

Among the candidates for the final rotation spot are Nathan Karns, who was acquired from Seattle in a trade for Jarrod Dyson; Matt Strahm, who was electric out of the bullpen last season; Chris Young, who is trying to bounce back from a disastrous 2016 season; and youngsters Alex Mills, Miguel Almonte, Kyle Zimmer and Josh Staumont, all of whom may need more seasoning in the minors.