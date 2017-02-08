13-year-old's toe grazed by bullet

A 13-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in southwest Little Rock on Tuesday evening, a Police Department spokesman said.

Officers were dispatched to a strip mall at 5213 W. 65th St. at 6:38 p.m. in response to a report of a shooting, according to an online dispatch log.

A bullet had grazed a teenager's big toe, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a department spokesman. The teen was not taken to a hospital, he said.

"All they did was put a Band-Aid on it," he said.

The teenager told police that someone shot him, McClanahan said. It was unclear Tuesday night whether the teen was shot inside or outside the strip mall.

An officer at the scene lectured two teenagers for not knowing their home addresses, while a small crowd gathered in the strip mall parking lot, which at the time was illuminated by the blue lights from patrol vehicles.

Suspect charged in man's shooting

A woman has surrendered to authorities in last month's shooting of a UAMS College of Pharmacy student outside the Arkansas Department of Health's main office building.

Tiara Higgins, 21, of Little Rock faces one count of first-degree battery, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Caleb McClain, 33, was shot Jan. 23 in the upper left shoulder in the parking lot of the building at 4815 W. Markham St. He was taken to a local hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, Arkansas Online reported.

A witness reported seeing someone wielding a pistol and pointing it out the driver's side of a gray car, appearing to aim at a group of black women walking across the parking lot.

Authorities said Higgins was initially taken to the 12th Street police substation and questioned after her vehicle was located and linked to the shooting.

Pulaski County jail records show that Higgins was booked into the lockup Friday. Her name did not appear on an online jail roster Tuesday afternoon.

Higgins is scheduled to appear April 3 in Little Rock District Court for a review hearing, filings show.

Massage booking results in arrest

Police cited an employee of a west Little Rock massage business this week after a nearly monthlong investigation into suspected prostitution.

A detective with the Little Rock Police Department had booked an appointment for a massage around 11 a.m. Monday at Lily Massage at 13000 Chenal Parkway.

The undercover officer was led to a room that held a massage table, where 49-year-old Fan Jinmei performed a massage and engaged in sexual contact, according to a report.

Jinmei was taken into custody and was issued a citation for prostitution.

Punched, robbed, man tells officers

A man was punched in the face during an armed robbery at a Little Rock apartment complex, police say.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 5 p.m. Sunday to a robbery at Alexander Place Apartments, 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, according to a report.

The man told a responding officer that he'd been at a friend's apartment when the robber, someone he had repaid the day before for a pain pill, appeared, the report said.

Believing the two were on "good terms" after giving him $6 for the medication, the man asked for a ride to the back of the apartment complex to return to his residence, police said.

Later, the robber pulled out a gun and took $160 in cash, prescription drugs and the victim's debit card, police said.

