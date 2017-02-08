$15,000 worth of property stolen in west Little Rock apartment burglary, police say

More than $18,000 worth of property and cash, including $3,000 in Nike Air Jordan shoes, were stolen earlier this week from a west Little Rock apartment, police say.

A tenant at Highland Pointe Apartments of West Little Rock, 5500 Highland Drive, told authorities that someone burglarized his apartment between 11 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Also listed as stolen were three pairs of True Religion jeans valued at $900, gold chains worth $5,000, a $1,000 gold ring, three Michael Kors watches valued at $900, a 55-inch Samsung television, a PlayStation 4, $3,000 in cash and three weapons worth a combined $1,900.

The resident told responding officers that he was sure he locked the door before leaving, but noted that a maintenance employee had entered the apartment Monday.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.