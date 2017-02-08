2016 trade gap widest in 4 years

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. trade deficit narrowed slightly in December, but the improvement wasn't enough to keep the deficit for the entire year from rising to the highest level since 2012.

The deficit in December fell 3.2 percent to $44.2 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. A gain in exports of commercial aircraft, heavy machinery and automobiles offset a rise in imports. For the whole year, the deficit rose 0.4 percent to $502.3 billion, the highest annual imbalance since 2012.

President Donald Trump has contended that America needs a tougher approach to trade, proposing to impose tariffs on countries like China and Mexico to force them to drop what he says are unfair trade practices that have cost millions of American jobs.

Since taking office Jan. 20, Trump has pulled the country out of negotiations to join a 12-nation Pacific trade deal. He has given notice that he also wants to renegotiate a two-decade-old free-trade agreement with Mexico and Canada. Trump has also gotten into a dispute with the president of Mexico over who will pay for a border wall between the two countries. The Trump administration has suggested it might use a 20 percent border tax on goods from Mexico to pay for the wall.

Trump made the U.S.' large trade deficits, lost factory jobs and stagnant wages for the middle class a central part of his campaign.

For 2016, the deficit with China declined slightly, dropping 5.5 percent to $347 billion after hitting a record high of $367.2 billion in 2015. Even with the improvement last year, the U.S.' deficit with China was its largest with any country.

The deficit with Mexico rose 4.2 percent to $63.2 billion in 2016, the largest imbalance with that country since 2011.

Trump has contended that both China and Mexico are using unfair trade practices such as currency manipulation to expand their sales to the United States. Private economists say broader factors, such as lower wages in both China and Mexico, play a bigger role in determining the trade deficits.

U.S. exporters have struggled for the past two years with the rising value of the dollar, which has made U.S. goods less competitive in global markets while making foreign goods cheaper for U.S. consumers. American manufacturers have also struggled with economic weakness in many key overseas markets.

The $502.3 billion deficit last year was up from a 2015 trade gap of $500.4 billion. For 2016, exports fell by 2.2 percent after a decline of 4.8 percent in 2015. Imports were down 1.8 percent last year, reflecting in part the drop in global oil prices.

For 2016, the widening trade deficit shaved 0.1 percentage point from overall economic growth, down from a 0.6 percentage point reduction in growth in 2015. The economy slowed to growth of 1.6 percent last year.

Analysts are hoping that growth will rebound to around 2.5 percent in 2017 and will be even higher in 2018, fueled by Trump's stimulus program of tax cuts, deregulation and increased spending on infrastructure. Trump during the campaign said he believes economic growth can expand to 4 percent or better.

