4 shot, 1 killed at Little Rock apartment, police say

One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting late Tuesday night at a Little Rock apartment, authorities said.

Dispatch records show officers were called shortly before 11:20 p.m. to 25 Par Drive, which is north of Baseline Road and west of Stagecoach Road.

Little Rock police said on Twitter Wednesday morning that four people were hit by gunfire, including one who died. The other three were said to be in stable condition.

Police listed a specific apartment, though it wasn't immediately clear if the shooting occurred in the residence or outside it. It also wasn't known if any arrests had been made.

Authorities said additional information would be released later Wednesday morning.

The killing is the third homicide in Little Rock so far in 2017.

Check back for updates and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.