Arkansas father held on $22,500 bail in toddler's kidnapping, records show

The father of a toddler kidnapped earlier this week morning remained jailed Wednesday afternoon in Faulkner County, online records show.

Yimi Navarro-Cruz, 22, of Conway went to the residence of 1-year-old Jimmy Fernando Bonilla's mother around 7:45 a.m. that morning and took the child at knifepoint, LaTresha Woodruff, spokesman for the Conway Police Department, said.

Police immediately started searching for the father, and an Amber Alert was sent out late Tuesday morning detailing the toddler’s kidnapping.

Within minutes, the Conway Police Department posted on social media that the child had been found “unharmed.”

Woodruff said police "pinged" Navarro-Cruz's phone as he traveled south on Interstate 30, appearing to be bound for Texas. He was stopped an an undisclosed location in Arkadelphia and taken into custody, she said.

Navarro-Cruz was being held at the Faulkner County jail as of about 2 p.m. Wednesday on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault on a family or household member and third-degree domestic battery.

His bond was set at $22,500 on those charges, according to an online jail roster.

Information regarding a possible motive in the kidnapping has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.