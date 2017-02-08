Arkansas police officer accused of false imprisonment

HELENA-WEST HELENA — A Helena-West Helena police officer is disputing the allegations after he was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment.

Authorities say Officer Charles Byrd was arrested on the misdemeanor charge in connection with an incident last October. Police say a resident filed a complaint against Byrd after he arrested her while she walking into a doctor's office.

But Byrd tells Memphis, Tennessee, television station WMC that he detained the woman out of concern for her safety because there had been reports of a shooting in the area. He says he's back on the force and that he'll fight the charges in court.

Helena-West Helena police said that an internal investigation found that the woman posed no threat to Byrd and that she wasn't in any danger.