Arkansas woman gets 10 years probation in stabbing death of husband

An Arkansas woman has been sentenced to 10 years probation in the death of her husband, with a stipulation from the victim’s family members that she receive treatment for alcohol abuse.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that Tarah Waynett Fries, 26, of Fouke pleaded no contest Tuesday to a manslaughter charge in the Jan. 5, 2016, killing of 35-year-old James Fries.

Family members of James Fries approved of the plea agreement, requiring that Tarah Fries undergo an evaluation for treatment needs and participate in rehabilitative programs, according to the newspaper.

Tarah Fries told authorities that she stabbed her husband in self-defense after an hours-long argument in which she at one point locked herself in a bathroom with a steak knife.

When James Fries kicked in the door, Tarah Fries said she then stabbed him as he tackled her.

The affidavit states that the husband ran outside and later returned to the house, asking to be taken to the hospital.

An adult son whose age was not known told investigators that he went outside to avoid the fight, but heard a scream and saw his father running out of the house.

The son, who was James Fries’ from a previous relationship, refused to allow his stepmother to drive because “she was drunk,” according to the affidavit.

James Fries collapsed on the ground and died at the scene, the Gazette reported.