Basketball Heritage uses big fourth quarter to pull away from Rogers High

ROGERS -- Rogers High stayed close to crosstown rival Rogers Heritage for three quarters Tuesday night, but the War Eagles owned the fourth quarter.

Heritage opened the fourth quarter with a 17-2 run to turn a two-point game into a rout, grabbing a 51-32 7A-West Conference road win over the Mounties in King Arena.

Junior Seth Stanley poured in a game-high 20 points, including five points in a quick 8-0 spurt, to start the final quarter.

Heritage coach Tom Olsen said the quick surge was huge to push the Heritage lead to double digits less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.

"We hit a couple threes and went 8-0 there, got up 10," Olsen said. "You know that's a big psychological advantage. Then the kids got comfortable, moved the ball. We played great in the fourth quarter."

Olsen said the 6-foot-4 Stanley is a tough matchup for lots of teams thanks to his versatility.

"When you have the ability to score from behind the arc, around the basket and mid-range, then you can put it on the floor a little bit," Olsen said. "There's so many ways he can score, so he's gonna get a lot of chances."

The War Eagles (13-9, 5-4 7A-West) led just 29-27 entering the fourth quarter, but Ty Olsen started with a 3-pointer from the corner and Stanley nailed a turn-around jumper from 16 feet. After teammate Ryan Giesen intercepted a pass, Stanley drained a 3-pointer from the corner too, for a 37-27 advantage with 6 minutes, 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Rogers (7-15, 0-9), which has lost 10 straight, got a basket from Aron Jones to break the dry spell, but Heritage followed with another 9-0 spurt to put the game away. Olsen was also in double figures for Heritage with 10, including seven in the fourth quarter. Jake Early led Rogers with eight points, while Jones chipped in seven.

Mounties coach Wayne Herren said Heritage's adjustment to move Stanley inside was key, but his team also came up dry late in the game.

"We couldn't make shots at the end and they made an adjustment to move Stanley inside and you have to respect him," Herren said. "So when you're diving down on him, that's going to leave shooters open. Guys stepped up and made shots for them.

"It's one of those deals, a lot of these conference games have been over for us at halftime. Tonight we were able to extend it another quarter. We're just gonna try to build on that. and try to figure a way to scratch and stay even in the fourth quarter."

Girls

Rogers High 63, Rogers Heritage 27

The Lady Mounties limited Heritage to just three first-half field goals and none in the fourth quarter to roll to the easy win.

Senior Kelsey Richmond scored a game-high 20 points, mostly off drives and cuts to the basket, as Rogers (14-8, 6-3) led 38-15 at halftime. Shelby Thompson's rebound bucket with 7:01 left in the fourth quarter was Heritage's first field goal of the second half.

Madison Sandor was also in double figures for Rogers with 11. Sydney Kinnamon led Heritage (6-16, 0-9) with seven.

Heritage plays host to Van Buren on Friday, while Rogers travels to Fayetteville.

Sports on 02/08/2017