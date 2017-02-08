Basketball: Mains leads re-energized Har-Ber to win over Lady Red'Dogs

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Har-Ber girls coach Jaime Green said she slept well for the first time since conference play began in the days leading up to Tuesday's rivalry game at Springdale High.

Junior Maci Mains, who had missed Har-Ber's first eight 7A-West games, returned from foot injury. Mains provided a calming influence and eight points for her struggling team, leading the Lady Wildcats to a 49-34 road win to move to 13-10 overall and 3-6 in league play.

"When your leader and your coach is back on the floor it makes a difference," Green said. "She's the glue, and she brings the positivity. She's been a voice for years, and her teammates respect her. I'm very, very proud of our team.

"Maci's done a great job staying in shape and taking care of her body."

Mains practiced for four days prior to her return Tuesday, and showed no signs of rust despite seeing no game action since Christmas break. Mains' eight points -- all in the first half -- sparked Har-Ber, who took a 30-18 lead into halftime. The junior controlled the Lady Wildcats' offense, which knocked down 11 of 15 first-half shots.

Springdale, meanwhile, was 5 of 26. The pace was in Green's club's favor from the start. With Har-Ber leading 19-18 late in the second quarter, the Lady Wildcats began to pull away behind an 18-0 run that stretched well into the second half. Har-Ber led by as many as 19 in the win.

"(Toward the end) I felt a little bit tired, but I didn't want to show it," Mains said. "It sucked sitting on the bench most of the year. I didn't want to keep doing what we've been doing. I wanted to change it."

Forward Juliza Brown led all scorers with 13 points, 11 after halftime, contributing to Har-Ber's decisive run. Krislyn Smith added eight points, and Karrington Whaley and Khanni Shannon each scored six for Har-Ber. Marquesha Davis led Springdale with 12 points and Sarah Vogel added nine, six in the fourth quarter.

"For them to get Maci back, it kind of gives them a little shot in the arm," Springdale coach Heather Hunsucker said. "They looked re-energized tonight with her back on the floor. All the credit goes to them. They made shots and plays when they had to.

"The first time we played we were able to make shots and set up our press," she added. "Tonight, with us not making shots, we couldn't pressure. The tempo was in their favor."

The Lady Red'Dogs return home Friday against Bentonville West. Har-Ber travels to Bentonville looking to build on its newly found momentum.

"We had a long talk last Friday, including our coaching staff, and did a lot of self-reflection," Green said. "They made their mind up tonight. It wasn't our coaching, it was our kids. They make us look good when you can draw something up and they believe in it and execute it."

Boys

Springdale Har-Ber 55, Springdale High 49

Har-Ber sophomore Tylor Perry scored five points in a 20-second span in the fourth quarter to give Har-Ber a three-point lead with one minute, 45 seconds left. It was Har-Ber's first lead of the night.

Perry poured in a game-high 19 points, nine in the fourth quarter, to push the Wildcats to 17-6 overall and 8-1 in 7A-West play. Har-Ber has now won 12 of its last 13 overall heading into Friday's showdown at Bentonville.

Tyler Garrett aided Perry with 15 points and Zane King added nine to go along with nine rebounds. Carl Fitch led Springdale with 14 points -- his fourth straight game in double figures.

Sports on 02/08/2017