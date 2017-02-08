Charleston's surge reaches 6 games after dropping Paris

4A/3A DISTRICT 5

BOYS

CHARLESTON 67, PARIS 62

PARIS -- The late-season push from the Charleston Tigers continued Tuesday night at Paris Arena.

Charleston pushed its winning streak to six with a 67-62 victory against Paris in Class 4A/3A-5 play. The Tigers had dropped four consecutive games before the turnaround.

"We had a little slump, and we had to refocus ourselves on defense," Charleston Coach B.J. Ross said. "It didn't show tonight. But we played a good offense. We needed to get back to our roots. We are getting great effort from every kid."

Brandon Fenner led the way for the Tigers with a game-high 27 points, including six three-pointers.

"Another day at the office," Ross said of Fenner. "We played really well and under control. He did a good job."

Charleston extended its winning streak on the road, but Paris didn't make it easy.

The Eagles were down 51-35 after a three-point basket from Fenner. Paris (18-7) responded with the last eight points of the third quarter, then cut the lead to 53-50 with a basket from Race Taylor.

"We knew they were going to make a run on us," Ross said. "They are a good team and got hot. We got a big lead and didn't do some smart things on offense. We quit attacking the basket."

Charleston was able to hold the lead in the fourth quarter by having five different players add points in the final quarter.

"I'm really proud of our role players," Ross said. "We had some guys step up and have their best game of the season. It's really nice to see every kid making an impact for us late."

Charleston (15-8) took a 35-28 lead into the break with a three-pointer at the buzzer from Fenner.

Paris was led by Taylor, who finished with a team-high 21 points. Kris Graham added 12 and Tyler Atchison had 11 for the Eagles.

Michael Green finished with 13 points for Charleston, while Phillip Hampton added 11 points.

Ross said he is glad his team is playing at a high level when it matters most.

"I never worried during the losing streak," Ross said. "I'm a pretty confident guy. But with this team, we went really high and then hit that slump. I knew we'd get out of it."

GIRLS

PARIS 51, CHARLESTON 35

PARIS — Paris senior Lycia Peevy scored her first points of the game with 6:55 left in the second quarter but scored in bunches after that Tuesday night.

Peevy scored a game-high 19 points, including 12 second-half points, to lead the way for the Lady Eagles in Class 4A/3A-5 play.

Charleston (17-6) was led by Allie Green, who finished with a team-high 11 points. Kieli Robinson added 12 for Paris.

Paris (18-8) took a 28-12 lead into halftime with the help of a basket at the buzzer from Sadie Stark.

Charleston made just one of nine shots from the field in the first quarter, which allowed Paris to open up a 12-0 lead to start the game.

The Lady Tigers missed their first six field-goal attempts, their first five free throws and turned the ball over four times before scoring their first point of the game with 2:21 left in the first quarter.

Paris closed out the first half with the last seven points to extend the lead.

Sports on 02/08/2017