Due share of fund, some clubgoers say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Pulse nightclub patrons are upset that they aren’t receiving money from a $29.5 million victims’ compensation fund, since they were outside the club when the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history began, newly released emails show.

In one email sent to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, a clubgoer said he and his boyfriend were in the valet area outside the gay nightclub when a gunman began his attack June 12 at the entrance. The man said the two were traumatized but aren’t getting compensation from the OneOrlando Fund because it requires people to have been inside to be eligible for funds.

The fund was set up to help out the families of the deceased and the people inside the nightclub. It’s distributing money for 305 claims. Omar Mateen was killed by police after opening fire at the nightclub in a rampage that claimed 49 lives and wounded another 53 people. Mateen professed allegiance to the Islamic State group.

“Although it’s impossible to accurately or adequately assess any one individual’s degree of trauma or stress experienced due to the massacre, I think we can all agree that being 10 feet away from the building’s front door after having spent several hours in the company of 49 people who are now dead is traumatic,” David Jourdenais wrote the mayor.

That email and others sent to Dyer and his chief of staff, Frank Billingsley, were obtained through a public-records request.

A spokesman for the mayor, Cassandra Lafser, said Tuesday that the standards remain unchanged. She said an additional $1 million has come in since the original distribution, and the fund’s board will reconvene to figure out how to distribute the rest of the money.

The emails also describe the commitment city officials were making toward establishing a memorial at the club — before a deal for the city to buy the nightclub was canceled. Pulse’s owners ultimately decided not to sell the club to the city even though a contract had been signed by the owners.