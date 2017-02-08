Hornets turn it on, keep Rockets winless

BRYANT 56, LR CATHOLIC 42

BRYANT -- Bryant made 8 of their 10 field goal attempts and forced six Little Rock Catholic turnovers in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 56-42 victory at Bryant.

The Rockets (0-17, 0-9 7A-Central) led 23-22 at halftime, but Hornets (15-7, 4-5) used defensive pressure to force 10 Catholic turnovers after the break.

Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said he decided to change things up in the second half after the Hornets "touch-fouled" the Rockets and put them at the free-throw line in the first half.

"I think it was affecting our offense," Abrahamson said. "Because of that, we made the move to speed it up in the second half."

Bryant tied the game on a runner by Braylon Steen with 1:44 left in the third quarter, and the Hornets led 37-34 entering the fourth.

The Hornets opened the fourth quarter making 7 of 7 from the field to open 14-point leads on two occasions.

"That's just great poise and making the extra pass," Abrahamson said. "It was really the focus to finish, which we haven't necessarily had all year. We've been working on that lately and it may have sunk in tonight."

Bryant was led by Calvin Allen's game-high total of 18 points, while Steen and Washington Lowell each pumped in 12.

Catholic got 10 points from Phillips Allison, 9 from Roger Roe and 7 from Hayden Ford.

