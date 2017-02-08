Israel's law on outposts chafes allies; U.S. mum

JERUSALEM -- A new Israeli law legalizing dozens of unlawfully built West Bank settlement outposts came under criticism Tuesday from some of Israel's closest allies, as local rights groups prepared to ask the Supreme Court to overturn the measure.

Amid the uproar, the President Donald Trump administration remained quiet about the law ahead of the Israeli prime minister's trip to the White House next week.

The law was "a first step in a series of measures that we must take in order to make our presence in Judea and Samaria present for years, for decades, for ages," Israeli Cabinet Minister Yariv Levin said, using the biblical name for the West Bank. "I do believe that our right over our fatherland is something that cannot be denied."

The law, passed late Monday, sets out to legalize dozens of West Bank settler outposts built on privately owned Palestinian land. Proponents claimed that the communities, home to thousands of people and in some cases decades old, were built in "good faith" and were quietly backed by a string of Israeli governments.

But critics said the law amounts to legalized land theft. They also said it is legally problematic by imposing Israeli law on occupied land that is not sovereign Israeli territory and where its Palestinian residents do not have citizenship or the right to vote.

The Palestinians seek the West Bank and east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, as parts of a future independent state. Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements illegal and counterproductive to peace. Some 600,000 Israelis now live in the two areas.

In Paris, Palestinian official Saeb Erekat said the law puts "the last nail in the coffin of the two-state solution" and accused the Israeli government of "trying to legalize looting Palestinian land."

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed "deep regret" over the bill, saying it was "in contravention of international law and will have far-reaching legal consequences for Israel."

"The secretary-general insists on the need to avoid any action that would derail the two-state solution," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Some of Israel's closest allies, including Germany, the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic, also condemned the legislation.

Germany's Foreign Ministry said its faith in Israel's commitment to a two-state solution was "deeply shaken." The U.K.'s minister for the Middle East, Tobias Ellwood, said the law "damages Israel's standing with its international partners."

Jordan, a key Arab ally, said such "provocative acts" could "fuel the anger of Muslims and drag the region to more violence and extremism."

Turkey's tourism minister, Nabi Avci, visiting Israel as part of a reconciliation process, said he hoped Israel's Supreme Court would make the "right decision" and strike down the law.

Prominent Israeli advocacy groups, including Peace Now, the Arab rights group Adalah and the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, all announced plans to file legal challenges.

"There's going to be a legal battle against this bill," said Lior Amihai, spokesman for Peace Now.

Legal experts say the law is problematic, and Israel's attorney general has said he will not defend it in court. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also expressed misgivings, reportedly saying it could drag Israel into international legal prosecution, although in the end he agreed to support it. In December, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution declaring settlements illegal.

Netanyahu missed Monday's vote because he was flying back from a visit to the U.K.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague already is conducting a preliminary investigation into Israeli settlement policy.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in Paris for talks with French President Francois Hollande, said he would seek to fight the new law in international organizations.

"What we want is peace ... but what Israel does is to work toward one state based on apartheid," Abbas said.

In all, the law would legalize some 3,900 homes built on private Palestinian land -- about 800 in unauthorized outposts and the remainder in recognized settlements. The original landowners would be eligible for financial compensation of 125 percent of the land's value, as determined by Israel, or a comparable piece of alternative property.

Netanyahu's governing coalition is dominated by West Bank settlers and their political allies. The Jewish Home party, which has ties to the settler movement, put heavy pressure on Netanyahu to allow Monday's vote after the court-ordered demolition last week of the illegal outpost of Amona. Jewish Home came under fierce criticism for failing to prevent the demolition and has vowed to prevent further court-ordered evacuations.

Israel has announced plans to build more than 6,000 settler homes. Jewish Home has also called on Israel to annex the 60 percent of the West Bank where settlements are located.

According to Peace Now, which closely monitors settlement activity, officials are to meet today to push for an additional 1,200 settlement homes.

Information for this article was contributed by Ian Deitch, Nebi Qena, Frank Jordans, Jill Lawless, Menelaos Hadjicostas and Edith M. Lederer of The Associated Press.

