NLR responds to Conway's bold challenge

North Little Rock trailed entering the fourth quarter for the third consecutive game Tuesday night, and for the third consecutive game the defending Class 7A state champions found a way to win.

The Lady Charging Wildcats' 70-65 victory over Conway at North Little Rock High School kept them in first place in the 7A-Central Conference.

"Our kids just competed," said North Little Rock Coach Daryl Fimple, whose team came from behind to defeat Little Rock Central last Tuesday and last Friday, and trailed by 11 points early in the fourth quarter this time.

"We just find a way to keep scrapping and scrapping," Fimple said. "It's pretty fun to watch. But I might be completely bald and gray by the end of the year."

North Little Rock (21-2, 8-1) defeated Conway (19-6, 6-3) for the fourth time this season and for a fifth time since last season's Class 7A state championship game.

Yo'Myris Morris led the way with 24 points. Mackenzie Tillman had 18 points while Amber Hawkison finished with 15 points and made 2 three-pointers.

Jacie Higgins scored a game-high 31 points, including five three-pointers, for Conway. She had 18 of her 31 points in the first half and the Lady Wampus Cats led 39-30.

The Lady Wampus Cats led 56-45 entering the fourth quarter, and Higgins' fifth three-pointer extended Conway's lead to 61-50 with 6:00 left. But North Little Rock outscored Conway 12-0 to take a 62-61 lead with 3:04 remaining.

North Little Rock trailed 65-64 with 1:13 left when Morris' three-point play gave the Lady Charging Wildcats a 67-65 lead. The Lady Wampus Cats had an opportunity to tie the game, but Savannah Lowe's shot attempt did not fall with under a minute remaining and North Little Rock closed the game out with three of four free throws.

Conway Coach Ashley Nance said North Little Rock played with poise in the fourth quarter, but she said she's encouraged by her team's effort.

"They're not discouraged," Nance said of the Lady Wampus Cats. "They still feel like, 'Hey, we can play with the best.' "

CONWAY (65)

Evans 1 0-2 2, Smith 6 3-5 15, Banks 2 0-0 4, Lowe 2 4-4 9, Higgins 10 6-8 31, Wells 0 2-2 2, Yelder 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 15-21 65

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (70)

Hawkison 4 5-6 15, Brown 3 2-5 9, Morris 8 8-11 24, Tucker 1 0-2 2, Tillman 7 3-4 18, Sadler 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 18-28 70

Conway (19-6) 15 24 17 9 -- 65

North Little Rock (21-2) 11 19 15 25 -- 70

Three-point goals -- Conway 6 (Higgins 5, Lowe); North Little Rock 4 (Hawkison 2, Brown, Tillman). Total fouls -- Conway 24, North Little Rock 17. Fouled out -- Evans.

Sports on 02/08/2017