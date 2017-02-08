North Little Rock police officer shoots gunman outside apartment, authorities say

A North Little Rock police officer shot a man armed with a shotgun outside an apartment Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers arrived at a residential building at 400 N. Palm St. around 10:40 p.m. after getting two calls that shots had been fired at or near one of the apartments, Sgt. Brian Dedrick said in a news release.

While walking toward the building, police were met by a man holding a shotgun, Dedrick wrote. The man started "to engage the officers with the shotgun," and one of the officers fired his weapon four times, the release said.

The man was struck in his face and neck, and he was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment. Police do not believe his injuries to be life threatening. The man's has not been released.

No one was found injured in the apartment, though there was damage to the windows and the inside of the residence from shots fired by the gunman, the release said.

Detectives were still on the scene as of 1:15 a.m. processing evidence and interviewing witnesses, police said. The prosecuting attorney's office was notified of the shooting, the release said.

Per department policy, officers will be placed on administrative leave, the release said. It was not immediately clear how many officers would be placed on leave or how many officers fired shots.