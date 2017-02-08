HOCKEY

Bruins fire Julien

The Boston Bruins fired Stanley Cup-winning coach Claude Julien on Tuesday as the team was in danger of missing the playoffs for a third consecutive season. He was the longest-tenured coach in the NHL. Julien was 419-246-94 in 10 seasons that included two trips to the NHL finals and a Stanley Cup title in 2011. The Bruins lost in the finals two years later, and the year after that earned 117 points and the Presidents' Trophy. But in 2014-15, Boston was eliminated from the playoff race on the final day of the regular season -- the first time in Julien's tenure they sat out the playoffs. Again last year, the Bruins had a chance to reach the playoffs heading into the final week, but they lost nine of their last 12 games to finish ninth in the Eastern Conference. The Bruins hadn't kept a coach who missed the playoffs two consecutive years since 1965, when Milt Schmidt was given a third year before he was replaced by Harry Sinden.

BASEBALL

Napoli, Rangers reunite?

Mike Napoli and the Texas Rangers are working on a contract to reunite again, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because talks were ongoing. Texas General Manager Jon Daniels didn’t respond to messages from the AP. The AL West champion Rangers, in need of a first baseman and another big bat in the middle of their lineup, would have to clear a spot on their 40-man roster, which means a deal may not be finalized until after spring training opens. Napoli hit a career-high 34 home runs last year in his only season with the AL champion Cleveland Indians. He played with Texas in 2011-2012 and the last two months of the 2015 season.

Yankees sign Carter

Chris Carter, who tied for the National League home run lead last season, has agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract with the New York Yankees. The deal, which is subject to a successful physical, includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a $3 million salary and $500,000 in performance bonuses: $100,000 each for 250, 300, 350, 400 and 450 plate appearances. Speaking to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Carter says "I am excited to go play for a bigger market team with more national exposure." Carter, whose career-high 41 home runs last season matched Colorado's Nolan Arenado for tops in the NL, became a free agent in December when Milwaukee failed to offer a 2017 contract.

BASKETBALL

Cousins suspended

Sacramento Kings star DeMarcus Cousins has been handed his automatic one-game suspension for his 16th technical of the season. He also was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for his actions during a 109-106 overtime victory against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Cousins will sit out today's home game against Boston. He picked up his 16th technical and second of the game with 1.1 seconds left in a 112-107 loss to Chicago on Monday night. He also had one Saturday against Golden State that triggered the fine for his gesture and inappropriate words at referee Bill Spooner. Warriors Coach Steve Kerr was ejected in the third quarter for his profanity-laden tirade directed at Spooner, and the reigning NBA Coach of the Year apologized Monday when he received a $25,000 fine. From now on, every two technicals Cousins receives will result in another one-game suspension.

TRACK AND FIELD

2,000-meter record

Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia broke the women's 2,000-meter world record at the indoor Miting International de Catalunya at Sabadell, Spain, on Tuesday. Dibaba's time of 5:23.75 bettered the world indoor best set by Gabriela Szabo in 1998 by almost seven seconds. The 2,000 indoors isn't considered an official world record event by the IAAF, but athletics' governing body said in a statement that Dibaba's time can be "classed as an outright world record" since it is faster than Sonia O'Sullivan's outdoor mark of 5:25.36. Dibaba, 25, owns the outdoor world record in 1,500, as well as the indoor record for 1,500, mile, 2,000, 3,000, two miles and 5,000.

Harper-Nelson suspended

Olympic hurdles gold medalist Dawn Harper-Nelson has been suspended for three months after testing positive for a banned substance. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced the sanction Tuesday. USADA said Harper-Nelson, 32, tested positive for the prohibited substance hydrochlorothiazide and related metabolites in an out-of-competition sample. She told USADA it was caused by blood pressure medication prescribed by a physician to treat hypertension. Her period of ineligibility started Dec. 1. Harper-Nelson captured gold in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2008 Beijing Games. She earned silver four years later in London.

FOOTBALL

Hoke joins Vols

Former Michigan coach Brady Hoke is joining Tennessee's staff as an associate head coach and defensive line coach. Tennessee Coach Butch Jones announced Tuesday night the appointments of Hoke and new offensive line coach Walt Wells. Steve Stripling had been Tennessee's defensive line coach and Don Mahoney had coached the offensive line for the first four years of Jones' tenure. Stripling will now work as director of football program development, while Mahoney didn't have his contract renewed. Hoke had been Oregon's defensive coordinator this past season. He has a 78-70 record in 12 seasons as a head coach with Ball State (2003-08), San Diego State (2009-10) and Michigan (2011-14). Wells was an offensive quality control coach for Tennessee this past season.

Army DC suspended

Army has suspended defensive coordinator Jay Bateman for two weeks for mishandling information about the Wake Forest football team. West Point also fined Bateman $25,000 for his role in the so-called WakeyLeaks scandal and ordered him to attend ethics training. The academy said it will use the forfeited money for ethics training for the athletics staff. Wake Forest said a former assistant coach-turned-broadcaster leaked or attempted to leak plays to opponents. Army, Louisville and Virginia Tech said they were tipped off to game information by Wake Forest radio announcer Tommy Elrod. The Army investigation concluded last week and found that Bateman and former assistant coach Ray McCartney had obtained information not intended for the public and took actions to conceal it and its source. The Atlantic Coast Conference fined Louisville and Virginia Tech $25,000 each in December.

FOOTBALL

Thousands turn out for Patriots parade

BOSTON — Snow, rain and chilly temperatures didn’t dampen the joy of New England Patriots fans exulting in their team’s latest championship.

The five-time Super Bowl winners received a hero’s welcome Tuesday as they paraded through downtown Boston aboard World War II-era duck boats that have become a staple of the city’s recent title celebrations.

Sounds of “Brady! Brady!” ”TB12!” and “MVP” rang out throughout the procession as fans proudly wore No. 12 jerseys over thick parkas and sweaters, holding signs declaring star quarterback Tom Brady the G.O.A.T. — the greatest of all time.

Brady grinned and just took it all in, at one point tossing footballs back and forth with fans on the route as the duck boats rumbled along.

“We’re going to remember this one for the rest of our lives and we know you will too,” he shouted from a stage at the parade’s end at City Hall. “I told you we were going to bring this sucker home and we brought it home!”

Cannons shot out red, white and blue confetti along the route, which started near the Boston Marathon finish line. The route wound past famous city landmarks such as historic Faneuil Hall and the Boston Common.

Fans were still in disbelief over New England’s stunning 34-28 comeback victory in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons.

Along the route, Patriots players held up some of the team’s five Lombardi trophies.

Fan favorite Rob Gronkowski, who went down with an injury before the team’s playoff run, energized the crowd with his typical Gronk antics. The tight end took off his shirt and chugged beers tossed up to the duck boats by fans, while other players held a wrestling championship-style belt over his head.

