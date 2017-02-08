Parkview excels at catch-up

There was little surprise on the Little Rock Parkview bench when Jacksonville jumped to a lead in their 6A/5A-4 Conference matchup Tuesday night at Parkview.

But the Patriots took over in the third quarter and held on for a 72-66 victory.

"We've been swimming upstream all season,'' Parkview Coach Al Flanigan said. "Everyone seems to jump out on us."

The Patriots (18-5) watched as the Titans (18-11) jumped to a 10-2 edge and led 19-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Titans' lead was 33-26 at halftime.

Javon Franklin scored 11 of his 17 points in the third as the Patriots gained the lead late in the quarter. A drive by sophomore Joseph Phillips gave Jacksonville its final lead at 47-46.

Franklin responded with a score inside, then had a block to set up a Khalil Garland layup for a 50-47 lead. Garland had eight points in the quarter and finished with 15.

The Parkview lead grew to 11 early in the final quarter, but a Tyree Appleby three-pointer with 1:31 left made it a 64-62 game. Jacksonville couldn't get any closer.

"It was size,'' Jacksonville Coach Victor Joyner said. "It wins out in the end. They got real aggressive, and we could have played that game in a phone booth."

Appleby led the Titans with 21 points. Dajuan Ridgeway and Christopher Williams had 12 points each.

