Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, February 08, 2017, 11:11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Police: Arkansas woman arrested after drugs found in hotel room, body cavity

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 11:06 a.m.

tiffany-hopkins-29

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Tiffany Hopkins, 29

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


An Arkansas woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after authorities found her with two bags of drugs in her North Little Rock hotel room, according to a police report.

Officers arrested Tiffany Hopkins, 29 of McGehee, on felony drug charges around 2 p.m. Tuesday after police found a bag of hydromorphone pills in her Motel 6 hotel room and found a bag of methamphetamine on her person, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report. Hydromorphone is a prescription pain medication.

Authorities found the pink bag of 20 hydromorphone pills on the floor near Hopkins, the report said. The bag containing 32.5 grams of methamphetamine had been stored "in her vagina," the report said.

Hopkins was arrested at the hotel in the 400 block of 29th Street and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, police said.

She was being held in the Pulaski County jail awaiting a court appearance later Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Arkansas woman arrested after drugs found in hotel room, body cavity

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online