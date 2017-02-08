Police: Arkansas woman arrested after drugs found in hotel room, body cavity

An Arkansas woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after authorities found her with two bags of drugs in her North Little Rock hotel room, according to a police report.

Officers arrested Tiffany Hopkins, 29 of McGehee, on felony drug charges around 2 p.m. Tuesday after police found a bag of hydromorphone pills in her Motel 6 hotel room and found a bag of methamphetamine on her person, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report. Hydromorphone is a prescription pain medication.

Authorities found the pink bag of 20 hydromorphone pills on the floor near Hopkins, the report said. The bag containing 32.5 grams of methamphetamine had been stored "in her vagina," the report said.

Hopkins was arrested at the hotel in the 400 block of 29th Street and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, police said.

She was being held in the Pulaski County jail awaiting a court appearance later Wednesday.