Little Rock woman falsely claims to be pregnant after fleeing from vehicle, police say

A Little Rock woman who ran from police and later falsely claimed to be pregnant and in need of a doctor pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of fleeing and obstruction of governmental operations, authorities said.

Chantae Lavron Burton, 21, was a passenger in a car that police officers pulled over for driving "erratically," according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The occupants, including Burton, ran away when police pulled up behind the car, the report said.

When police caught Burton around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 31st Street and Boulevard Avenue, she told them she was pregnant and in need of medical attention, according to the report.

Burton was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where doctors determined that she was not pregnant, authorities said.

Burton was arrested and charged with fleeing and obstruction. In a Wednesday court appearance, Burton pleaded guilty to both charges, according to court documents.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.