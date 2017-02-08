Reading the stars

By now it should be ingrained: Reading is extremely important to the health and development of children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention includes reading to infants as one of its positive parenting tips, along with talking to an infant; answering an infant when he makes sounds by repeating the sounds and adding words; singing to an infant; and more.

The CDC says reading to a baby will help them "develop and understand language and sounds." And the CDC recommends continuing to read to children through middle childhood (ages 6 to 8), until they learn to read for themselves and then says parents and children should take turns reading to each other.

Even when children are reading on their own, parents should encourage reading, the agency adds.

All this reading is not just for fun. Educational Testing Services, a nonprofit that advocates quality and equity in education, has reported that "students who do more reading at home are better readers and have higher math scores."

Now is the time to start on that home library. But where to start? Little Golden Books -- The Poky Little Puppy, Scuffy the Tugboat and more -- are classics, along with the works of Dr. Seuss. Then there are other great children's books: Where the Wild Things Are, Where the Sidewalk Ends, Madeline, Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel and more.

So options abound for creating a library for your child, but here's a bit of children's books inspiration sometimes overlooked: Children's books written by celebrities. Well-known celebrities from Billy Crystal to Madonna have made their mark on the literary world by writing children's books (sometimes with a little help). Each story tells a unique tale filled with humor, life lessons, imagination and more.

Here are some titles to remember:

• Goodnight, Numbers by Danica McKellar

Today's parents probably remember McKellar as Winnie Cooper in the TV series The Wonder Years. Guess what? She also earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from UCLA in 1998 and has written several books, including Math Doesn't Suck: How to Survive Middle School Math Without Losing Your Mind or Breaking a Nail. With her new book, children can learn math skills while falling asleep as they count down objects around them. Release date for this picture book is March 7.

• Give Please a Chance by Bill O'Reilly

This interactive story teaches children the importance of saying "please," and how one small word can make all the difference. O'Reilly wrote this book with James Patterson.

• Naughty Mabel Sees It All by Nathan Lane

Mabel and her best friends, Smarty Cat and Scaredy Cat, attend a slumber party, and the only thing that can ruin this exciting night is monsters. Mabel sees monsters everywhere, but luckily she is not afraid of anything except when she starts seeing double. Are there really monsters and double objects or is it just time for Mabel to get glasses? Lane wrote this book with Devlin Elliott.

• Freckleface Strawberry and the Really Big Voice by Julianne Moore

This story puts a lighthearted twist on teaching children when they should be using their indoor and outdoor voices. This is the most recent Freckleface Strawberry book in the series.

• Change Up by Derek Jeter

This book is inspired by the life of former New York Yankee Derek Jeter and his passion for the game of baseball. The story teaches young readers key life lessons that focus on how things don't always go according to plan.

• This Is Me: A Story of Who We Are and Where We Came From by Jamie Lee Curtis

This story raises important questions children may have about immigration and identity, like "where did we come from?" and "who are we?" The book allows children to explore the lives of different characters and what it may be like to move to a new place. Curtis wrote the book with Laura Cornell.

• Three Magic Balloons by Julianna Margulies

Margulies shares the story her father wrote about her and her sisters when they were children. Ariel, Miranda and Jane go to the zoo to see the animals. Instead of using the money dad gave them for treats, the girls buy food for the animals. As a reward, a mysterious man gives each girl a balloon for their kindness and they tie them to their bedposts. They later come to find that the balloons are magical.

• Man Gave Names to All the Animals by Bob Dylan

This beautifully illustrated story book is based on Dylan's song "Man Gave Names to All the Animals" from his 1979 album, Slow Train Coming.

• Marlene, Marlene, Queen of Mean by Jane Lynch

This rhyming story teaches children a lesson in treating others with respect and kindness. Marlene is the queen of the playground and all the other children fear her because she's a bully. One day, big Freddie, in hopes of changing her ways, confronts Marlene and tells her what all the children think about her. Lynch wrote the book with clinical psychologist Lara Embry and former children's book editor A.E. Mikesell.

• Cookie Meets Peanut by Bethenny Frankel

Cookie the dog and Mommy are best friends and love spending time together. Then one day, Mommy brings home a real life baby girl. When the baby, "little peanut," gets all the attention, Cookie is not happy, but together they form a friendship and have a lot of fun together.

• How Roland Rolls by Jim Carrey

Roland is a wave who fears that his life will be over the day he hits the beach. Over time, he learns that he is not just a wave, he is actually an entire ocean.

• Sugar Plum Ballerinas: Dancing Diva by Whoopi Goldberg

Free-spirited Epatha believes she's the perfect choice to lead the Sugar Plum ballet. When she tries to spice up the routine, the rest of the ballerinas try to keep her in line so they can work together as a team. Can Epatha lead the group by working together or convince the ballerinas they should do it her way?

• Being Wendy by Fran Drescher

Wendy lives in a town where everyone has to wear a box labeled with their occupation for life. The teacher wears a teacher box and a doctor wears a doctor box. Wendy needs to choose her occupation box soon, but she has so many interests. When she decides to break out of her box she turns the whole town upside down.

• Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters by Barack Obama

This book was written in the form of inspirational letters from former President Barack Obama and dedicated to his two daughters, Malia and Sasha. The story celebrates the potential in us all and the ability to create our own paths and pursue our dreams.

• Flanimals by Ricky Gervais

The story follows the hilarious behaviors of crazy animals trying to navigate life.

• Dirt on My Shirt: Selected Poems by Jeff Foxworthy

These easy-to-read poems are perfect for beginner readers, filled with adventure, fun and laughter.

• I Am a Rainbow by Dolly Parton

This colorful story encourages children to express their feelings and be who they are. Whether you're feeling green with envy or pretty in pink, it's always important to share how you may be feeling.

• My Little Girl by Tim McGraw

Dad, his little girl and their beloved bloodhound embark on an adventure. Tire swinging and dancing by the duck pond, this trio loves spending time together. This story reminds readers how important it is to spend time with those who matter most.

• Grandpa's Little One by Billy Crystal

This book celebrates the joys of being a grandparent and the small moments we all cherish as children grow, love and learn.

• Cheech The School Bus Driver by Cheech Marin

Cheech is the coolest bus driver around, and when the kids want to enter the battle of the bands contest, he is on board to help them win. But there's a twist. They are the only mariachi band in the contest competing against rock 'n' roll bands. Can they measure up to the other acts and keep the crowd entertained?

• The Alphabet From A to Y With Bonus Letter Z! by Steve Martin

Learn the ABCs in a fun, zany way sure to keep your child entertained with these creative tongue-twisters.

• Please, Baby, Please by Spike Lee

This story depicts the ups and downs of parenting, from the good moments to the bad, and the importance of making memories with our children.

• Queen of the Scene by Queen Latifah

The queen of the playground will beat anyone, in any sport or activity from basketball and stickball to jump-rope and soccer. This story is a celebration of spirit, pride and doing what you love.

• Little T Learns to Share by Terrell Owens

This story teaches children the importance of sharing and being a team player. Little T gets a brand new football, but doesn't want to share it with his friends in fear that they will ruin his beloved toy. He later realizes that its not fun to play football alone.

• The Magically Mysterious Adventures of Noelle the Bulldog by Gloria Estefan

Noelle the bulldog just got adopted by a little girl and is worried that she won't fit in with her new family. She looks different from the other animals and she doesn't believe she's good enough. The story is a journey of self-discovery and understanding that we may all be different, but we have talents that make us unique.

• Raymie, Dickie, and the Bean: Why I Love and Hate My Brothers by Ray Romano

Raymie and his two brothers Dickie and Bean spend the day at the amusement park. He knows that when you have brothers, things never go exactly how you expect them to. This funny family story captures the love -- and sometimes rivalry -- between siblings.

• If Roast Beef Could Fly by Jay Leno

Nine-year-old Jay, along with his border collie and neighbors, work together to help his dad build a super-size barbecue patio. The book also includes other childhood memories from the comedian's life.

• The English Roses series by Madonna

Nicole, Amy, Charlotte, Grace and Binah are the English Roses. Learn about each girl, their favorite pet, their worst habits, the highs and lows of being a teenager, and more.

• Halloween by Jerry Seinfeld

This hilarious story will bring back childhood memories of dressing up for Halloween and trick-or-treating in hopes of getting great candy and avoiding the bad kind.

• Rock Steady: A Story of Noah's Ark by Sting

Singer Sting puts a modern twist on the classic Noah's ark story with colorful illustrations, poetry and lyrics from his own songs.

• Propeller One-Way Night Coach: A Fable for All Ages by John Travolta

Jeff has a love for airplanes and dreams of flying his own one day. Jeff's dream comes true when his mother, an actress, has to move to Hollywood. On their adventure across the country, Jeff embraces every aspect of flying, from the nervous passengers and the not-so-delicious airline food to the stewardess who stole his heart.

• The Jolly Mon by Jimmy Buffett

Jolly Mon lives on Bananaland, a remote island where he uses his beautiful voice and guitar skills to catch fish and create happiness. Everything takes a turn when pirates try to attack. With the help of a very special dolphin friend, Jolly Mon tries to save the day.

Information for this article was contributed by Shea Stewart of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Family on 02/08/2017