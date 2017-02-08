Home /
Senate confirms Sessions as attorney general
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 6:54 p.m.
The Senate has confirmed Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general in the Trump administration.
The 52-47 vote broke largely along party lines and capped weeks of divisive battles over Sessions, an early supporter of Donald Trump and one of the Senate's most conservative Republicans.
Democrats laced into Sessions over his ties to Trump and his record on civil rights and immigration. Republicans lauded his four decades in public service and his commitment to fairness and the rule of law.
The nomination drew wide attention after an imbroglio in which Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren earned a rare rebuke for quoting Coretta Scott King, widow of the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., criticizing Sessions in 1986.
ARMNAR says... February 8, 2017 at 7:09 p.m.
I can only imagine the party going on at the Ku Klux Klan HQ right now.
Congrats, bigots! Your AmeriKKKa is one step closer to reality.
KnuckleBall says... February 8, 2017 at 7:34 p.m.
I can't this bigot got approved.... bringing back the days of Nixon... we just thought the government was corrupt.... hang on to your hat, we have not seen anything yet..
HerrValkyrie says... February 8, 2017 at 7:51 p.m.
Armnar and Knuckleball are both Knuckleheads. Get over it!
