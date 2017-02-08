Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, February 08, 2017, 7:54 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Senate confirms Sessions as attorney general

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 6:54 p.m.

attorney-general-designate-sen-jeff-sessions-r-ala-leaves-a-meeting-with-senate-majority-leader-mitch-mcconnell-of-ky-on-capitol-hill-in-washington-wednesday-feb-1-2017-ap-photojose-luis-magana

PHOTO BY FR159526 AP

Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. leaves a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The Senate has confirmed Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general in the Trump administration.

The 52-47 vote broke largely along party lines and capped weeks of divisive battles over Sessions, an early supporter of Donald Trump and one of the Senate's most conservative Republicans.

Democrats laced into Sessions over his ties to Trump and his record on civil rights and immigration. Republicans lauded his four decades in public service and his commitment to fairness and the rule of law.

The nomination drew wide attention after an imbroglio in which Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren earned a rare rebuke for quoting Coretta Scott King, widow of the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., criticizing Sessions in 1986.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Senate confirms Sessions as attorney general

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments

ARMNAR says... February 8, 2017 at 7:09 p.m.

I can only imagine the party going on at the Ku Klux Klan HQ right now.

Congrats, bigots! Your AmeriKKKa is one step closer to reality.

( | suggest removal )

KnuckleBall says... February 8, 2017 at 7:34 p.m.

I can't this bigot got approved.... bringing back the days of Nixon... we just thought the government was corrupt.... hang on to your hat, we have not seen anything yet..

( | suggest removal )

HerrValkyrie says... February 8, 2017 at 7:51 p.m.

Armnar and Knuckleball are both Knuckleheads. Get over it!

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online