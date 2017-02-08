Slaying suspect back in state after capture in Mississippi

An Arkansas man accused of capital murder and aggravated robbery was arrested in Mississippi and extradited to the state this week, authorities said.

Eddie Jimmerson, 29, of Helena-West Helena was arrested Monday in Hernando, Miss., where he was held as a fugitive from justice, according to a Facebook post by the Hernando Police Department.

Jimmerson was involved in a January robbery that turned deadly, detective Alvin Honeycutt of the Marianna Police Department said.

Honeycutt said Aswad Allen, 19, and Devonte Ward, 24, both of Helena-West Helena, approached a Marianna man at his home around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 30.

The two men asked the homeowner for money, Honeycutt said, and when the man tried to run away, Ward followed. Allen, who had not pursued the man, fired his gun, shooting Ward in the back of the head, according to police.

Honeycutt said police believe that Jimmerson was probably there to be the lookout for Allen and Ward.

Ward died from the gunshot wound, Honeycutt said. After the shooting, Allen and Jimmerson ran, police said.

Honeycutt said Jimmerson arrived in Marianna around 3 p.m. Tuesday after being extradited, but that Allen is still at large.

