BASEBALL

Harvey sets mark in UAM victory

Arkansas-Monticello Coach John Harvey earned his 161st victory at the school Tuesday, a 7-5 victory in 10 innings over Ouachita Baptist, to become the program's winningest coach.

UAM built a 4-1 lead in the top of the third inning when Lathan McFadden hit a sacrifice fly to score Drake Rowton. Nick Piraino, who finished 2 for 4 with 2 RBI, then hit an RBI single through the left side.

Preston Speers hit his first home run of the season for OBU in the fourth inning to cut the lead to 4-2. The Tigers added a run in the fifth on Kyle Alexander's sacrifice fly, scoring Justin Weigle, to trail 4-3.

Piraino hit a sacrifice bunt in the seventh inning, scoring Gentry Ford to push the UAM lead to 5-3, but OBU tied the game in the bottom of the inning on an Alexander RBI groundout and an RBI single from Speers that scored Weigle. The Boll Weevils won the game in the 10th inning on a two-run double from Andres Rios.

Guy Halberts went 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and 1 run scored for the Boll Weevils, while Rios went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored for UAM.

Weigle went 3 for 5 with 1 run scored to lead OBU offensively, while Speers went 2 for 5 with 2 RBI and 1 run scored. J.D. Speed went 2 for 5 with a run scored for the Tigers.

UAFS falls at home

Junior center fielder Jace Pitchford hit his second home run in as many days Tuesday, but Arkansas-Fort Smith (2-2) fell to Northwest Missouri State 6-3 at Crowder Field in Fort Smith.

The Lions managed 10 hits, with Logan Allen finishing 2 for 5 with a double and Brennan Dooly going 2 for 4 with 1 double and 1 RBI. Pitchford was 1 for 4, and his home run was one of three extra-base hits for UAFS.

Jay Hrdlicka was 2 for 4 with 1 triple, 1 home run and 4 RBI for the Bearcats (4-0). Luke Hassman was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Second baseman Ozzie Adams was 2 for 4 and James Holler was 2 for 5.

It was the fourth game in six days for the Lions, who continue their seven-game season-opening home stand Sunday with a doubleheader against Missouri Western.

GOLF

Razorbacks finish in top five again

The Arkansas men's team finished fourth at the Sea Best Invitational at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., on Tuesday, marking the team's third consecutive top-five finish dating back to the fall season.

The Razorbacks finished with a 13-over 853.

Junior Alvaro Ortiz shot a 1-over 71 Tuesday to finish tied for eighth in the individual standings after shooting a 2-over 212 for the tournament. Freshman William Buhl had his best collegiate outing after shooting a 4-over 214 to finish tied for 15th place. Freshmen Dylan Naidoo and Luis Garza finished tied for 20th after each shot a 6-over 216.

Florida won the team title after shooting a 4-under 836. They defeated Lipscomb by nine shots, while Liberty came in third.

GYMNASTICS

UA's Yamzon honored

Arkansas gymnast Jessica Yamzon was named the SEC freshman of the week by the conference office Tuesday.

Yamzon is coming off back-to-back all-around titles in victories over No. 5 Alabama and at No. 17 Auburn with consecutive career high scores of 39.225 and 39.275.

The 5-footer from Las Vegas scored career-highs of 9.875 on the balance beam and 9.85 on the uneven bars and floor exercise to help the Razorbacks (2-3, 2-2 SEC).

Yamzon is the fifth Arkansas gymnast to earn SEC freshman of the week honors and the first since Paige Zaziski did it three times during the 2015 season.

Yamzon ranks third among SEC freshmen and tied for 16th among all SEC gymnasts on the balance beam with an average of 9.825. She scored a 9.85 on the apparatus against Missouri on Jan. 13 for her first event title.

The Razorbacks host No. 2 LSU on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Barnhill Arena.

-- Tom Murphy

SOFTBALL

Gum earns GAC honor

Arkansas Tech's Jalissa Gum was named the Great American Conference player of the week Tuesday after leading the Golden Suns to a 3-1 record in the Southeastern Oklahoma Regional Tournament last weekend.

Gum had 6 hits in 4 games, including 1 double and 2 home runs, while leading the Golden Suns in home runs, RBI, total bases and slugging percentage. She was the starting pitcher in 2 of the 4 games, throwing 26 strikeouts in 121/3 combined innings.

Gum, who was the 2016 GAC Female Athlete of the Year, won the weekly honor for the sixth time in her career.

Sports on 02/08/2017