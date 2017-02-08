Home /
Style: Go take a hike, lovebirds
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.
With a nickname like The Natural State, it’s no secret that Arkansas has beautiful scenery, and for some people, getting out in those inspiring settings for some fresh air and exercise could well be the best route to romance, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday’s Style section.
Petit Jean State Park is happy to oblige. Its Hikes, Hearts & Hugs Weekend is set for Friday-Sunday.
