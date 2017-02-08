Defendant denied transfer to juvenile court in case of Arkansas couple's deaths

A judge on Thursday denied transfer to juvenile court for one of four people charged in the slayings of an Arkansas couple at their home two years ago.

Hunter Drexler, 19, of Clinton faces two counts of capital murder in the killings of Robert and Patricia Cogdell, both 65, who were both fatally shot at their home on Conway's west side. Drexler was 17 at the time of their deaths.

In his refusal to transfer the case, Faulkner County Circuit Judge Troy Braswell referenced the "aggressive and violent" nature of the Cogdells' deaths as well as the planning of the crime.

Two others — 16-year-old Justin Staton and 18-year-old Connor Atchley — are currently in prison after entering negotiated guilty pleas on charges that included first-degree murder. Atchley's girlfriend, 18-year-old Anastasia Roberts, is awaiting trial.

Staton was raised like a grandson by the Cogdells, who had been his legal guardians for about five years, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Information for this article was contributed by Debra Hale-Shelton of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.