Popular Chinese restaurant moving to downtown Little Rock's Main Street

A popular Chinese eatery is moving a few blocks south and east in downtown Little Rock, its owner said Wednesday.

Three Fold Noodles and Dumpling Co., which has been in business since December 2014 at 215 Center St., will relocate this summer to first floor of the Arkansas Democrat lofts building at 613 Main St.

An opening for the new location is planned for mid-August. The current restaurant will remain operational until then.

For restaurant owner Lisa Zhang, two things were on her mind as she considered the move — making the eatery’s offerings more authentic to the Chinese serving style and helping in continuing efforts to revitalize Main Street.

“Because it’s my first restaurant, I had to alter the Chinese cooking method to suit into the service style,” she told Arkansas Online.

Instead of receiving food in cafeteria-style, customers will receive the offerings — dumplings, noodles and steamed buns with either chicken, pork or tofu — at their tables.

Zhang said service will still be "fast casual" to appeal to the on-the-go patron but will represent a setup more like Pei Wei restaurants.

Five woks will be set up in an open kitchen that allows patrons to see the process of making the menu items unfold.

Traditionally, dumplings and noodles are cooked in woks and served hot. The current setup, Zhang said, limits just how hot the offerings are when served.

“In my mind, I still want to bring to perfection the best dumpling. People probably think they are the best already,” she said with a laugh.

The new space will offer 550 square feet of additional space and will seat up to around 120 customers inside. An outdoor patio is also planned that will seat about 16 people, Zhang said.