UCA women vs. Abilene Christian

WHEN 7 p.m. today WHERE Farris Center, Conway RECORDS Central Arkansas 17-4, 9-2 Southland Conference; Abilene Christian 15-7, 9-1 INTERNET ucasports.com TICKETS $12 (reserved), $10 (general admission adult), $8 (general admission child)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Maggie Proffitt, 5-7, Sr. 13.9 3.1 G Brianna Mullins, 5-6, Sr. 8.7 4.6 G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Fr. 2.5 2.1 F Raquel Logan, 6-1, Sr. 6.4 6.6 F Taylor Baudoin, 5-11, Jr. 10.4 5.3 COACH Sandra Rushing (95-49 in fourth season at Central Arkansas, 498-304 in 28th season overall) ABILENE CHRISTIAN POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG F Suzzy Dimba, 5-11, Sr. 12.3 6.8 F Lizzy Dimba, 5-11, Sr. 11.2 NA F Sydney Shelstead, 6-1, Sr. 12.0 9.2 G Breanna Wright, 5-8, Fr. 5.5 NA G Alexis Mason, 5-9, Sr. 15.9 NA COACH Julie Goodenough (97-42 in fifth season at Abilene Christian, 385-262 in 23rd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA ACU 68.6 Points for 71.6 52.7 Points against 64.1 +5.9 Rebound margin +8.8 +2.7 Turnover margin -1.9 47.0 FG pct. 42.2 34.4 3-pt. pct. 32.0 70.2 FT pct. 71.9 CHALK TALK UCA can take over sole possession of first place in the Southland standings with a victory over Abilene Christian, which has won the past two games in the series. … Abilene Christian has scored 72 or more points in its past six games, all victories. UCA hasn’t allowed more than 63 points in eight consecutive games. Abilene Christian was the last team to score more in an 83-76 victory Jan. 7.