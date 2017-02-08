Home / Latest News /
U.S. commander: Mosul and Raqqa should be retaken in 6 months
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:23 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
CAMP TAJI, Iraq — Forces fighting the Islamic State group should be able to retake the IS-held cities of Mosul in Iraq and Raqqa in Syria within the next six months, according to the top U.S. commander in Iraq.
On a tour north of Baghdad Wednesday, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend said "within the next six months I think we'll see both [the Mosul and Raqqa campaigns] conclude."
Townsend, who heads the U.S.-led coalition against IS, said Iraq's military is still in the process of putting forces into place ahead of the push into western Mosul, but predicted operations would begin "in the next few days."
Iraqi forces declared Mosul's east "fully liberated" in January after launching the operation to retake the city in October.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: U.S. commander: Mosul and Raqqa should be retaken in 6 months
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
DoubleBlind says... February 8, 2017 at 10:46 a.m.
Where have we heard this before. Oh yeah, in 2003 from Pres. Dick Cheney, remember him? Just before we invaded Iraq he said US forces would be 'greeted with open arms,' and 'people throwing roses,' and that we'd be 'in and out in 6wks.' I have a bridge or two to sell to anyone who are buying what Gen.Townsend is saying.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.