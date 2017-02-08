Vegas books, like Patriots, prevail again

Bettors wagered a record $138.5 million on Super Bowl LI at Nevada sportsbooks, with the house coming out ahead for the 25th time in the last 27 years.

The handle for Patriots-Falcons shattered by $6 million the record set last year, when Broncos-Panthers drew $132.5 million in action.

Collectively, books made $10.9 million off New England's 34-28 overtime victory. That's the third-highest take in the past 10 years, according to Nevada Gaming Control.

Even the overtime prop cashing at 7-to-1 did not hand Vegas a losing night.

Books pocketed every Falcons' money-line and point-spread bet, plus the avalanche of money that came in on the Under on Saturday and Sunday.

The house also did handsomely on yardage props, as many professional bettors went Under in correlation with their play on the total.

The total closed at 56.5 after getting as high as 60 at some books.

Under bettors took a punch in the gut when New England forced overtime at 28-28; only the game ending on a safety could have saved some Under bets.

The Giants' 17-14 upset of the Patriots in 2008, and the 49ers' 49-26 thrashing of the Chargers in 1995, remain the only Super Bowls books have lost on since Nevada Gaming Control began keeping track.

All blue

Children at a suburban Chicago school are wearing Cubbie blue in support of a classmate who was severely beaten and Cubs star Anthony Rizzo is inviting the boy to Wrigley Field when he gets better.

Rizzo tweeted his invitation to 12-year-old Henry Sembdner to watch batting practice and a game, saying he'd heard the 7th-grader was a Cubs fan.

The attack happened last Friday at Kenyon Woods Middle School in South Elgin. Authorities say another student attacked after Sembdner bumped into him. Sembdner suffered facial fractures and other injuries. The boy remains hospitalized but school officials say his condition is improving and he's breathing on his own after doctors removed a breathing tube.

Police say their investigation is continuing to determine if the other boy should face criminal charges.

High school heist

Several pieces of Kobe Bryant memorabilia have been stolen from Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pa., according to an email sent to parents from the school.

Sometime Sunday evening, the lock was broken on a display case, known to students as "Kobe's Shrine," outside the Bryant Gymnasium. Among the items stolen were a framed replica of Bryant's Lower Merion jersey, the Aces' 1996 PIAA Boys' Basketball AAAA State Championship trophy and net from the title game, and several pairs of Nike sneakers signed by the Lakers superstar, who retired after last season.

"We're bummed," said Doug Young, Lower Merion's director of community relations, who said he could not understand why someone would steal items that do not have a significant monetary value.

"It's a replica jersey, it's not even the jersey he wore in high school," said Young, a high school teammate of Bryant. "I'm not sure what someone would do with a state championship trophy. For us, the items are important because they represent some really wonderful memories."

Sports quiz

Who are the only two players to win the NBA All-Star Game MVP four times?

Sports answer

Bob Pettit and Kobe Bryant

Sports on 02/08/2017