Weather service: At least 4 tornadoes hit Louisiana, 1 confirmed in Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS — National Weather Service teams are out getting information about at least four tornadoes that hit Louisiana and one that hit Mississippi on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Christopher Bannan says there may have been more than four in Louisiana, but it may take a day or two to check everything out.

He says crews confirmed that at least an EF2 tornado hit eastern New Orleans, and are checking to see if it was more powerful. A second crew is in Killian, east of Baton Rouge, where a tornado hit and headed north into Tangipahoa Parish. A third crew is near Donaldsonville, southeast of Baton Rouge. Bannon says a fourth confirmed tornado hit near Watson, northeast of Baton Rouge.

In Jackson, Mississippi, meteorologist Shannon Hefferan says a tornado hit Scott and Jasper counties.

The tornadoes injured about 40 people in Louisiana, destroyed homes and businesses, flipped cars and trucks, and left thousands without power, but no deaths were reported.

