Wednesday recruiting tidbits

An offensive line target is looking to visit Arkansas in the near future.

Offensive tackle Owen Condon, 6-7, 315 pounds Oklahoma City, (Okla.) Bishop McGuinness said he'll most likely visit Arkansas for a spring practice.

He has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Ohio, SMU, Tulsa, Texas Tech, Louisiana Monroe, Iowa State and others. He visited the Hogs for the Florida game.

Class of 2018 forward and Arkansas target Rodgerick Brown of Cordova, Tenn. had 18 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks in a 88-71 win over Bolton.

2018 Arkansas guard commitment Isaiah Joe hit 6 of 12 three-pointers to lead Ft. Smith Northside with 20 points in a 75-64 victory over LR Central.

Arkansas guard signee Khalil Garland scored 13 points and had 3 rebounds to help Little Rock Parkview to a 72-66 win over Jacksonville. 2018 forward commitment Ethan Henderson had 12 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Razorback running back signee Chase Hayden had 26 points and 15 assists to help St. George's Independent in a 64-39 win over University School of Jackson in the district title game.

Arkansas extended an offer to Florida State defensive tackle Robert Cooper, 6-3, 355 of South Gwinnett High School in Snellville, Georgia. He has Arkansas ties.