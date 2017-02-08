Yum's China spinoff beats estimates

Yum China Holdings Inc., the Asian fast-food company that was spun off from its U.S. parent in October, topped earnings estimates in its inaugural quarterly results, helped by the growth of its KFC chain.

The company posted profit of 17 cents a share, excluding some items, compared with an average estimate of 10 cents. Same-store sales growth at KFC helped bolster results, while its Pizza Hut division performed worse than expected.

The results suggest that Yum China had a respectable start as an independent company, even as it faces head winds. In addition to sluggish sales at Pizza Hut, foreign currency fluctuations weighed on the company. And the escalation of tensions between the U.S. and China may cast a shadow over the business.

"Right now, our top priority is consistently delivering positive same-store sales growth," Chief Executive Officer Micky Pant said in a statement.

KFC's same-store sales grew 1 percent in the fourth quarter. Analysts had estimated a 0.4 percent gain, according to Consensus Metrix. Pizza Hut declined 3 percent, missing a 2.3 percent growth projection. Combined, the company's sales were flat in the period.

Yum China also approved a $300 million buyback program.

