Workers dealt VA opioids, U.S. says

Three Little Rock veterans-hospital employees bankrolled a drug-dealing operation with federal funds, stealing large quantities of opioids and erectile-dysfunction medication from the hospital, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday.

Satishkumar "Steve" Patel, a pharmacy technician at John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital, used his position to order about $77,700 in prescription drugs from a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical supplier, according to a news release from Christopher Thyer, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Patel is accused of then distributing the drugs to Alisha Pagan, also a VA pharmacy technician. Pagan reportedly would distribute some of those drugs to Nikita Neal, a pharmacy technician trainee, the release said. Patel, 44, of North Little Rock also is accused of falsifying payment invoices to cover up the scheme.

The VA fired two of the employees in August, and the other is on indefinite, unpaid suspension, a VA spokesman said. The spokesman, however, declined to specify which employees were fired.

"This case is an example of government employees using their position of trust to not only steal from the taxpayers of Arkansas, but also to poison the communities we live in with dangerous drugs," Thyer said in the release.

The investigation began in June after leaders at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System complained to the VA Office of Inspector General that large amounts of medicine were missing from the Little Rock VA hospital, which is part of the system.

The Office of Inspector General discovered that Patel ordered and diverted 4,000 oxycodone pills, 3,300 hydrocodone pills, 308 ounces of prescription-strength cough syrup and more than 14,000 Viagra and Cialis pills, according to the news release.

"Inappropriate, unethical and criminal behavior is not tolerated at CAVHS," Dr. Margie Scott, the system's director, said in a statement Wednesday. "We are continuing to work with authorities."

The inspector general and agents with U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Little Rock office arranged controlled deliveries of oxycodone during the investigation.

Pagan, 33, of Mabelvale was initially indicted alone in August on one charge of possession with intent to distribute oxycodone. U.S. attorneys filed that charge last year while the investigation was still incomplete, hoping it would stop the conduct at the hospital, Chris Givens, a spokesman for Thyer's office, said.

Wednesday's indictment added charges against Pagan and named the two co-conspirator suspects.

Patel was charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver oxycodone, conspiracy to steal the medication and conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and hydrocodone.

Pagan was charged with possession with intent to deliver oxycodone, conspiracy to steal the medication and conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and hydrocodone.

Neal, 42, of Little Rock was charged with conspiracy to steal the medication and conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and hydrocodone.

Neal did not return a phone message left Wednesday.

No phone numbers were listed for Patel or Pagan, and Pagan's attorney didn't respond to an email seeking comment late Wednesday.

Thyer and federal law enforcement agencies have targeted the illegal distribution of opioids in Arkansas in recent years.

"It is particularly egregious when the perpetrators of such illegal acts are health care professionals responsible for ensuring that potentially dangerous drugs are dispensed properly," said Matthew Barden, assistant special agent in charge of the Little Rock DEA office, said in Wednesday's news release.

"We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners, including those at the Department of Veteran Affairs Office of the Inspector General, to ensure that if a health care provider illegally diverts pharmaceuticals, they will be held accountable for the harm they cause," Barden said.

A Section on 02/09/2017