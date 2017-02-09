Home /
6 YEARS AGO TODAY: 2011 video of Little Rock drivers in snow has nearly 900,000 views
This article was published today at 2:40 p.m.
A Feb. 9, 2011 snowstorm caused major headaches across much of the state. This Arkansas Democrat-Gazette video of drivers sliding along John Barrow Road near Interstate 630 in Little Rock has been viewed nearly 900,000 times since it was posted 6 years ago today.
Watch it at left, or in a larger version here.
