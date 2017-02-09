Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, February 09, 2017, noon

Alabama's Sessions sworn in as attorney general

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:56 a.m.

president-donald-trump-shakes-hands-with-attorney-general-jeff-sessions-accompanied-by-his-wife-mary-after-he-was-sworn-in-by-vice-president-mike-pence-thursday-feb-9-2017-in-the-oval-office-of-the-white-house-in-washington-ap-photopablo-martinez-monsivais

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, accompanied by his wife Mary, after he was sworn-in by Vice President Mike Pence, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON — Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's attorney general.

During an Oval Office ceremony, Trump called Sessions a man of integrity and principal, and someone who has devoted his life to the cause of justice.

Sessions was sworn in the morning after the Senate confirmed his nomination following a contentious confirmation process. The Alabama lawmaker resigned his Senate seat shortly after his colleagues approved him on a 52-47 vote that broke largely along partisan lines.

Sessions was the first sitting U.S. senator to endorse Trump. He faced criticism from Democrats over his record on civil rights and immigration.

Republicans lauded his four decades of public service and his commitment to fairness and the rule of law.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

